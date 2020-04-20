In January, we spotted YouTube testing a new Premium perk that gives subscribers one free channel membership every month. The Google video site is now making this new benefit official for a limited time in five countries.

With a YouTube channel membership, fans can support their favorite Creators directly and get exclusive perks in return. This includes member-only videos, livestreams, community posts, and chats, as well as custom channel badges, shoutouts, and emoji. YouTubers can set up several tiers.

After a false start earlier this year, Google tells us that YouTube Premium subscribers in Brazil, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, and South Korea will get one free channel membership every month. The value differs by country, but is equivalent to $4.99 — the starting price level.

This is currently classified as a “limited time offer,” with subscribers getting a free monthly channel membership until May 31. It’s already live for one reader that emailed us today.

The membership is non-recurring in that fans have to decide every month who to support. On the Creator end, they will earn the same amount of money from this perk as before.

Eligible users will be prompted on YouTube.com or the mobile apps by this offer, and can directly claim by visiting a Creator with available channel memberships. When you tap “Join,” there will be an option to “Join for free.”

With this launch, YouTube is matching a similar feature found on Twitch for Amazon Prime customers. It’s one way to help Creators, which get a 70% cut (after local taxes) of the membership fee. This could also cause your favorite personalities to vie for Premium subscribers.

