The release of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series also saw a minor bump up in One UI to version 2.1. At the moment, only four devices now run the slightly modified build of Android 10, but as expected, that is set to increase as Samsung is set to bring the update to older models.

According to official responses on the Korean Samsung Community portal, the admittedly minor One UI 2.1 upgrade will naturally come to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, followed by the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, too. The One UI 2.0 update may have only just hit those handsets, but any time Samsung decides to increase support in the form of OS builds, we are very happy (via SamMobile).

[Update 04/23]: The One UI 2.1 rollout continues, this time for the T-Mobile Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. The update brings firmware version G973USQU3DTC9 to the Galaxy S10 while the S10e’s is version G970USQU3DTC9, and the S10+’s comes as version G975USQS3DTC9 (via TMoNews).

It’s a sizeable update package at around 1.5GB, so we’d wager you’d want to be on a decent Wi-Fi connection before attempting to download. However, it does bring with it a ton of new software additions and some improvements for the camera that you will no doubt enjoy.

[Update 04/13]: According to the guys over at SamMobile, the Galaxy S10 5G on US carrier Sprint should now be receiving the One UI 2.1 update. Firmware version G977PVPU4CTC9 is now rolling out and also includes the bonus addition of the April 2020 security patch. If you have gone all-in on 5G, then you’ll be pleased to see your flagship S10 series device get all the goodness of the latest OS update.

[Update 04/02]: After rolling out for Exynos devices first, those of you with the S10 and Note 10 in the United States can rejoice, as you’ll be getting a ton of Galaxy S20 features starting from April 3. Samsung confirmed that the US rollout will commence from tomorrow in an official blog post. Expect to get carrier updates and OTA notifications over the coming days, before enjoying Single Take mode, Night Hyperlapse plus tons more on top.

[Update 03/25]: Samsung has now officially confirmed that the OneUI 2.1 update is rolling out for Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices. The update brings with it a whole host of the Galaxy S20 features including the new Single Take photo mode. This allows you to take multiple photos, videos, and even GIFs with a single shutter press — which works in a similar manner to the Pixel Top Shot feature.

To add to that, there is also the inclusion of the new Night Hyperlapse mode, the ability to create a range of custom photo filters, and for video shooters, a new Pro Video mode that lets you tweak ISO, shutter speed, and exposure levels manually.

The in-built Gallery app is also getting some extra treatment, with a new Clean View feature that groups photos that it deems are similar for greater organization. Samsung has also added the new Easy Sharing and Music Sharing toggles, that allows you to connect to nearby contacts and share large files quickly.

Samsung says that the OneUI 2.1 update should be rolling out right now, with availability depending on markets and carriers. We would expect that unlocked devices will be first in line to get the OTA file but it’s worthwhile checking your System updates panel.

[Update 03/20]: According to the guys over at SamMobile, the One UI 2.1 update could arrive for Galaxy devices as soon as April after a community dropped hints that this is the timeframe being considered.

If that promise is kept to, it’s highly likely that those of you with the Galaxy S10 series will be first in line before a wider rollout for the Note 9 and S9 series in the following weeks. It should also bring the impressive Quick Share feature that looks like an Android Beam replacement for Samsung smartphones — and is already available on the S20 series and Z Flip.

Before we rejoice too much, it’s worth noting that the One UI 2.1 update is mainly targeted toward the new hardware found in the recent Galaxy devices. That means UI tweaks for things like the 120Hz display and the fold on the Galaxy Z Flip.

Changes such as the Screen Zoom settings or the Samsung Quick Share options are likely to be added to older devices when the latest version of One UI filters down — although it’s not entirely clear at this early stage which features might make the grade.

There is no timeframe for when we could see One UI 2.1 on the Galaxy S9, S10, Note 9, or Note 10 just yet. Given Samsung’s recent improvements in getting devices up-to-date, we hope that it’s soon, though — or at least before the Note 20 series hits the market.

