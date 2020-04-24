Friday deals: Moto G7 Power $180, TP-Link Assistant-enabled accessories, more

Motorola Moto G7 Power is $180 in today’s best deals, plus Assistant-enabled smart plugs, and more. Hit the jump for all of that in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Motorola’s Moto G7 Power smartphone drops to $180

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 Power 32GB Android Smartphone for $80 in Marine Blue. Typically fetching $250, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention from January for the Amazon all-time low.

Motorola’s G7 Power comes equipped with a 6.2-inch bezel-less screen, a 12MP and 8MP dual rear camera system, and expandable microSD card storage. You can expect to enjoy up to 3-days of battery life, alongside the inclusions of a water-repellent design and face unlock.

TP-Link smart plugs from $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $25. Usually selling for $40, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot right now, today’s offer saves you 38% and marks a new low this year.

Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup.

Synology’s 2-Bay DS218+ NAS down to $270

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 2-Bay DiskStation DS218+ NAS for $270. Down from $300, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new 2020 low and comes within $20 of the all-time low set only once before over a year ago.

This model features 2GB of RAM that’s expandable up to 6GB and video transcoding capabilities perfect for serving 4K video over Plex and more. It supports up to 16TB drives in each bay and features up to 113MB/s transfer speeds, making this NAS a more than capable option for kickstarting your home media setup, backup server, and more.

