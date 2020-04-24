With a OnePlus smartphone, customization is the core of the software experience and that includes icon packs to re-theme the homescreen. This week, though, OnePlus has announced it is pulling the plug on its original self-made icon pack, even stripping it from Google Play.

In a forum post, OnePlus details this decision which, frankly, comes as no surprise. The original “OnePlus Icon Pack” was launched a few years ago and hasn’t seen an update since May of 2018. As a result, that icon pack has been discontinued entirely and will be removed from Google Play “soon.”

Now, OnePlus is solely pushing some of its newer packs. Oxygen, Round, and Square have been available for around a year now, but they haven’t been updated very often. With the original pack off of its back, though, OnePlus is committing to better updating these three packs. The company explains:

We will be continuously optimizing and updating these three icon packs for a reliable product experience for OnePlus users. For further customization, you can also install your own packs from the Play Store and select them under Settings – Customization, making your OnePlus device even more to your liking.

Of course, you can always just install the icon pack of your choice on OxygenOS or a third-party launcher.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: