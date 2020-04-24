OnePlus has ended the immensely popular OxygenOS Open Beta program for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.

The decision has come shortly after the official launch of the OnePlus 8 series and was confirmed over on the OnePlus Forums. For those currently running the OxygenOS Open Beta, it is wise to roll back to the latest stable OxygenOS 10.3.2 build for your OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T — as you won’t be able to upgrade again in future.

However, rolling back to the previous software build does bring about a slight problem. All of your user data and information will, unfortunately, be wiped. Although that is part and parcel of the warnings you’ll get when joining the Open Beta program in the first place.

If you are running OxygenOS Open Beta 6 on your OnePlus 6 or 6T, then we highly recommend backing up as much of your personal files and data now. You can do this using the OnePlus Switch app, which does make the process a tad less frustrating.

To assure that our Open Beta program runs smoothly, and to prepare the addition of new devices to the program, OxygenOS Open Beta 6 will be the last open beta build for the OnePlus 6 and 6T. We would like to thank all of you that joined our open beta testing program and shared your feedback for nearly two years. Your participation has helped ensure quality stable builds for the rest of the community, while also helping shape numerous features. In order to ensure that you have a smooth transition back to the stable software branch, we’re releasing a special rollback build that will install OxygenOS 10.3.2 on your phone. After that, you will keep getting stable updates as per the maintenance schedule.

For those unaware, the OxygenOS Open Beta program gives you a taste of new features on your smartphone before they are eventually enveloped into the system software wholesale. The most recent OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T is, in fact, not the sixth beta build for both former flagships. The “count” restarted when the Android 10 builds started rolling out.

This might come as a disappointing shock to OnePlus 6 and 6T owners, but you will still receive regular security updates and new features as part of the stable OxygenOS update path. That said, it’s still sad to see support being dropped for more “experimental” features.

