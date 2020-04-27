Android 10 Open Beta 1 now available for OnePlus 5 and 5T

Apr. 27th 2020

Finally, after being announced alongside the OnePlus 7T series, the Android 10 Open Beta 1 is now available for the OnePlus 5 and 5T.

The beta for the latest stable Android update was announced over on the official OnePlus Forums, with some caveats due to the slightly different hardware on the duo of 5 series OnePlus devices. Of course, the jump from Android Pie to Android is substantial, with lots of under the hood performance improvements and enhancements.

It’s also important to point out that this is still a beta, so if you are not happy with potential bugs and issues, then we really don’t suggest installing Android 10 Open Beta 1 on your OnePlus 5 or 5T. This is the first step ahead of a stable release which is slated for May as per the original Android 10 roadmap.

Another thing to note for those excited to give Android 10 a trial run is that installing it will wipe your device, so be sure to back up any important data before upgrading.

Sadly, gesture navigation is absent from the OS upgrade on the standard OnePlus 5, instead, it is limited to the OnePlus 5T. This is likely due to the inclusion of capacitive touch buttons on the original 5 series model. You can check out the full changelog below:

Android 10 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 5 and 5T changelog

  • System
    • Brand new UI design brings light and fluid experience
    • Updated to Android 10
  • Full Screen Gesture (OP5T Only)
    • Newly added Hidden Bar to allow left-right switches of recent apps

If you are happy to run experimental software rather than wait for the stable builds, then you can find the official links to the Android 10 Beta 1 updates below:

Have you installed Android 10 on your device? If so, let us know how you’re getting on down in the comments section below.

More on OnePlus:

