OnePlus has been growing considerably over the past several years, but it seems the company might not be doing all that hot in Europe. A report today from Engadget reveals that OnePlus has cut up to 80% of its staff in parts of Europe with minimal crews in many regions.

In what a spokesperson called “normal restructuring,” OnePlus has downsized its staff in the UK, Germany, and France by as much as 80%. In some cases, that leaves just three employees remaining to keep things running. London was previously OnePlus’ European HQ, but that may be relocated to Helsinki as “several employees” were asked to move.

OnePlus operations in Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Belgium are apparently unaffected. Apparently, OnePlus sees more potential in these markets and limited operations in other areas to “focus on key markets.”

Notably, OnePlus went through a similar process last year in portions of Europe. Spain and Italy teams saw similar cuts before being laid off entirely.

A OnePlus spokesperson said:

Europe is a very important market for us and has been since the beginning of OnePlus. We’re doing some strategic restructuring in Europe, and in fact are even hiring in the region.

Engadget does point out, though, that the UK at least had signs of struggling for OnePlus. In the past, the company had partnered with several carriers, but the OnePlus 8 was only carried by a single carrier: 3. O2 hasn’t carried a OnePlus device since the 6T and EE ceased its partnership following the “firework product” that was the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G — a device that was quickly overshadowed by 5G devices from the likes of Samsung and other brands.

