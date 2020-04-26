OxygenOS 10.3.3 now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T w/ April patch, more

The OxygenOS 10.3.3 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 6 and 6T with the April 2020 security patch being the headline inclusion alongside some other minor tweaks and improvements.

You may have seen the recent ending of the Open Betas for the same devices, well, downloading and installing this build will negate the need to flash back to an older OxygenOS version — although you will still lose valuable user data. That said, should you have held off, the confirmation of the update package has come from the official OnePlus Forums.

As we mention, the April 2020 security patch is the main event but there are still some extras for fans such as VoLTE and VoWiFi support on the Danish network Telenor and VoWifi support on the Indian network Reliance Jio.

To add to that, the pre-installed Google Mobile Services package has been updated to the February 2020 release. The CloudService 2.0 update is also available but only for people with the OnePlus 6 and 6T in India. You can check out the full OxygenOS 10.3.3 update below:

OxygenOS 10.3.3 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T changelog

  • System
    • Fixed the issue with a black screen randomly appearing while playing games
    • Updated GMS package to 2020.02
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
    • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Network updates
    • Integrated VoLTE & VoWifi support for Telenor – Denmark
    • Integrated VoWifi support for RJIO – India
  • Cloud Sync updates [India only]
    • Updated the CloudService to Version 2.0

As is often the case, this update will roll out in an incremental fashion. That means it should steadily become available for your devices over the coming days. If you are impatient, you can grab the OxygenOS 10.3.3 update on your OnePlus 6 or 6T by downloading Oxygen Updater — which is still a must-have for anyone with a OnePlus smartphone.

