OnePlus phones are expensive this year with the OnePlus 8 Pro hitting a whopping $900. Luckily, a new mid-ranger from OnePlus isn’t too far away. The OnePlus Z is rumored to see a release date sometime this summer.

Max J recently teased on Twitter that a July 2020 release can be expected for the OnePlus Z. Many were surprised to hear no mention of this device earlier this month when the OnePlus 8 series was announced — OnePlus Z was previously rumored to be called the “OnePlus 8 Lite,” after all.

What can we expect this device to deliver? Past leaks have hinted at something considerably less impressive than the typical OnePlus 8 series. Instead of “never settle” specs, the OnePlus Z might arrive with a MediaTek processor. Potentially it could also lower the RAM and storage allotments too, but that’s not confirmed yet. The device is expected to offer a smaller 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The OnePlus Z will also have a design that’s different from the rest of the series, offering a more boxy shape compared to the 8 and 8 Pro’s curves.

We still don’t know pricing details about this upcoming release, but more than likely more information is right around the corner. We’ll keep you posted.

