Facebook is still the biggest social media platform on the planet, and because of that, a lot of people have plenty of photos and videos stored on their accounts. Today, Facebook has announced a new transfer tool that lets users offload that media, and it works first with Google Photos.

Available starting today, this new tool is found within the “Your Facebook Information” section of the settings on your Facebook account. Eventually, the tool will work with other services, but for now, Facebook’s tool is starting with Google Photos.

Facebook confirms that the tool is rolling out first to users in Ireland and will be available worldwide during the first half of 2020. The platform will encrypt all data during transfer as well as requiring users to enter their password before starting a transfer.

Update 4/30: After debuting in Ireland last year, Facebook has now turned on its transfer tool for Google Photos in the United States. The Verge notes that the tool can be still be found under the “Your Facebook Information” section of your account as pictured below. You can also click this link if you’re logged in on a computer.

This tool was previously enabled in parts of Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America in March. Facebook says that it will be enabled in remaining countries in the next few months.

Facebook’s director of privacy and public policy, Steve Satterfield, said the following regarding the new tool:

At Facebook, we believe that if you share data with one service, you should be able to move it to another. That’s the principle of data portability, which gives people control and choice while also encouraging innovation. Today, we’re releasing a tool that will enable Facebook users to transfer their Facebook photos and videos directly to other services, starting with Google Photos.

