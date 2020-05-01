9to5Google 433: Pixel 4a camera samples leak, Fitbit developing smartwatch for kids, plus more

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google Pixel 4a camera stills leak in early comparison
- Fitbit reportedly developing smartwatch for kids with 4G connectivity
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lands on Google Stadia this year alongside next-gen consoles
- YouTube will let you sort video suggestions by personalized topics on the web, iOS
- [Update: Live in US] Facebook’s latest tool lets you transfer your media to Google Photos
- Pixel 4 XL revisited: Still fantastic…while it lasts [Video]
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Save 33% on Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone at a 2020 low of $200
- Upgrade your smart home with Nest Thermostat E at $133 (Reg. $170)
