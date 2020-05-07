Samsung Pay will get a physical debit card soon

Samsung Pay is pretty sweet. Using a combination of NFC and MST you can pay with your phone at just about every store and, in turn, leave your wallet behind. Now, though, Samsung has announced that it’s adding a physical debit card to Samsung Pay.

In a post today that also celebrates the service’s 5th birthday, Samsung explains that its “next innovation” for Samsung Pay is to introduce a new way for users to manage their money using the service. That starts with a partnership with SoFi which will see a physical debit card which is backed by a “cash management account.”

The beauty of Samsung Pay, in my opinion, is that the MST functionality means you really don’t need a physical card most of the time. A physical card for the service might be useful for some users, but at the same time, why? Really, it feels like Samsung just wants to walk in the footsteps of Apple and, soon, Google.

Further, Samsung says that Samsung Pay will be evolving through 2020 to be a “mobile-first money management platform.” Apparently, more details on both the card and Samsung’s plans will be shared in the coming weeks.

In 2020, Samsung Pay will be expanding our service from being a rewarding way to shop and pay, to also being a rewarding way to manage money. Over the past year we have been busy developing a mobile-first money management platform. Our vision is to help consumers better manage their money so that they can achieve their dreams and goals. Now more than ever, mobile financial services and money management tools will play an even bigger role in our daily lives while also opening up new possibilities.

