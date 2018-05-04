Samsung Pay adds cash back program w/ exclusive offers on select purchases

Samsung Pay is a great way to pay using nothing but your phone, especially thanks to the MST technology that makes it possible to pay even without an NFC terminal. This week, Samsung is adding a new feature to Samsung Pay which rewards users for using the service…

The best gifts for Android users

Announced in a blog post, Samsung is adding a new Cash Back feature to Samsung Pay. This new feature automatically gives users rewards points when they make eligible purchases. A new section within the app allows users to claim these various offers, such as 5% back on purchases at Walmart, which results in a credit being applied to their Samsung Pay account to be used on future purchases.

Samsung explains:

In the new Cash Back section of the Samsung Pay app’s home screen, users will find a range of exclusive offers from leading retailers. When they click on the offer they want and complete a purchase through the participating merchant, the user will receive a percentage back on their purchase which they can then spend toward a purchase—anywhere they use Samsung Pay² . The app is now a cash register, a marketplace, and a piggybank.

Partners for this program include the likes of Groupon, eBay, Jet, Booking, Overstock, and many more. While the 5% back offer on most isn’t exactly a huge discount, getting that little bit back is a nice perk for using Samsung’s payment service. The feature is live now in the latest Samsung Pay update.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: