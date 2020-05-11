Monday’s best deals include Anker Android accessories from $11, ecobee smart thermostats, more

Monday’s best deals include a new Anker sale at Amazon, plus savings on ecobee smart thermostats, and the popular Sonos Playbase. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s spring sale starts at $11

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator at $191. As a comparison, it typically sells for $300. We’ve previously seen it at $200 a handful of times. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities.

Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go this summer. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

ecobee’s latest smart thermostat is $200

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat for $200. As a comparison, it typically goes for $250 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home.

Sonos Playbase drops to $560

Amazon offers the Sonos Playbase in White for $560. As a comparison, it typically sells for $699. This is also $25 less than our previous mention. The Playbase has a custom-built 10 speaker array inside of it, providing room-filling audio that will bring your movies to life. Plus, you can add rear speakers with a Sonos One or even Play:1 to enjoy an even greater surround sound experience and it supports AirPlay 2. Includes optical input.

