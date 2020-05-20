Samsung has today announced a new product that’s a bit… unexpected. The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a special version of the company’s flagship phone that’s designed to be used in extreme environments, “tailored to the unique needs of operators in the Federal Government and Department of Defense.”

Designed for users in the armed forces, the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition has a specialized design and feature set for those specific needs. The hardware here is based on the base model Galaxy S20, meaning there’s a Snapdragon 865 with 5G support, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a 6.2-inch QHD+ display.

The casing of this Tactical Edition model is huge, but should also be very durable. and Samsung says that the device can “operate seamlessly with a range of existing peripherals and supports the requirements of tactical and classified applications.” Those applications help the phone’s operator to “navigate complex terrain, expansive distances, and the potential loss of communication with command units.”

Some other notable features on this special version of the Galaxy S20 include a “night-vision mode” which turns off the display when the phone’s operator is using night-vision eyewear. There’s also a special “stealth mode” which disables LTE and mutes all RF broadcasting for “complete off-grid communications.” The software is also designed to allow operators to unlock the device while it’s mounted to their chest with common apps available on a single push.

Security is also an important part of the Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition. Samsung says that the device offers “military-grade security” which is built around Samsung Knox. “DualDAR architecture” also offers additional layers of encryption.

The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition will be available in Q3 through “select IT channel partners.” It’s highly unlikely that regular consumers will be able to get their hands on the device.

