Memorial Day Pixel deals hit new lows, plus Sony Android Auto Receiver $280, more

Memorial Day Pixel deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus you can save on Sony’s Android Auto Receiver, and there are notable price drops on Android TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Pixel 3a deals abound

Amazon offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB in all colors for $279. That’s down from the usual $399 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. The upgraded Pixel 3a XL 64GB is now $319, which is a $160 savings. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. It also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device.

Sony’s Android Auto Receiver is $280

Today only, Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the Sony 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $280. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400. Today’s deal is a $20 price drop from our previous mention. Sony’s 7-inch receiver offers both CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, making it a great choice if you’d like to upgrade your ride this summer. The 7-inch nearly bezel-less display is sure to look great in any car. Leverage CarPlay to read your iMessages, access Apple Music, and much more.

Android TV powers this Hisense 4K display

Amazon offers the Hisense 55H8G Quantum Series 55-Inch Android 4K UHDTV for $500. Good for a $100 discount from its going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $45 of the all-time low. Centered around an Android TV experience, you’ll be able to pull up content from YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and other services alongside access to Chromecast features, Google Assistant integration, and more. A 55-inch panel with Quantum Dot delivers 4K HDR picture quality and there’s even a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system.

