Sony’s Xperia 1 is down to $798, Withings smartwatch $140, more in today’s best deals

Wednesday’s best deals include the Sony Xperia 1 at $798, plus deals on Withings smartwatches, and SanDisk USB-C storage. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

A 2020 low discounts Sony’s Xperia 1

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $798. Down from its $950 going rate, today’s offer saves you $152, marks the first price drop we’ve seen this year, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date.

Standing out from other Android devices on the market, Sony’s Xperia 1 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10fps burst shooting. There are also two built-in SIM card slots, Dolby Atmos audio, IP65 water-resistance, and 128GB of onboard storage.

Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch drops to $140

Amazon currently offers the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch for $140. Saving you 30% from its $200 going rate, today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the third-best price we’ve seen to date.

Standout features that have made their way to the Steel HR include heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, 25-days of battery life, and water resistance up to 50-meters. Plus, as a fitness-focused smartwatch, you’ll find smart notifications plus the usual roster of health-related features alongside more noteworthy inclusions like V02 max estimation.

SanDisk 500GB USB-C Portable SSD at $82

Amazon offers the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD for $82. You’ll also find this offer over at B&H. Today’s deal is down from the up to $120 price tag and beats Best Buy’s 1-day sale by $8. It’s the best we’ve seen at Amazon in 9-months.

Notable features here include USB-C connectivity delivering up to 550MB/s transfer speeds and a rugged design that’s water-resistant and compact. Includes a 3-year warranty with purchase. An ideal partner for the latest MacBooks, iMacs, iPad Pro, and Chromebooks.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Gigantus V2: Hands-on with all sizes from M to 3XL [Video]

Hands-on: Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headphones + Giveaway [Video]

Razer Opus Review: THX-certified wireless ANC headphones for $200 [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: