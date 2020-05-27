YouTube Kids app makes its debut on Apple TV

YouTube Kids is the child-friendly version of YouTube that adds pretty strong parental controls to help keep kids on specific types of content. Starting today, YouTube Kids is finally available for download on Apple TV.

In a brief post, Google announces that the YouTube Kids app has finally made its debut on Apple TV following a previous release on Android TV and select smart TVs. The app can be used with or without a Google account and works in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe. YouTube details that availability on a support page.

The YouTube Kids app for Apple TV notably only works on some devices, namely the Gen 4 and Gen 5 4K versions of the Apple TV. The app also works with the Siri remote with the command, “Hey Siri, open YouTube Kids.” If you’ve used YouTube Kids on other platforms, signing in to the same Google account will transfer over all of your previously set parental controls.

Once you’ve downloaded the app on your Apple TV (4K or HD), you can choose whether or not you want to sign in. If you choose to sign in, simply follow the prompts on your TV and enjoy. To open the app, you can use the Siri Remote and say, ‘Hey Siri, open YouTube Kids.’ If you choose to sign into the app on your TV, your parent controls and settings will transfer to the YouTube Kids experience on Apple TV. If you want to change any of your settings, you can do so in the app on a tablet or phone.

YouTube Kids is still missing from Amazon Fire TV and Roku platforms, but this latest announcement paves the way for further releases down the line.

