In a report regarding YouTube’s “Year of Responsibility,” Bloomberg revealed an interesting detail. Apparently, YouTube Kids was originally going to be manually curated for every piece of content on the platform.

Recently, YouTube started forcing creators to designate whether or not their content is designed for kids after the platform was fined by the FTC. This affects how ads appear and what kind of ads appear on that content. As has been explained, this could have huge effects on creator revenue and has been causing some panic with the new legal liability associated with marking a video designed for children.

This most recent decision puts the responsibility on the creators, but at one point, the platform apparently considered taking much more control over content for children. Bloomberg explains that earlier this year, a team of 40 employees worked on a project named “Crosswalk” – “a way to guide kids across YouTube’s chaotic streets” – which would handpick content for YouTube Kids specifically.

For any video aimed at kids under the age of 8, YouTube would screen the video before allowing it in YouTube Kids leading to a manually curated platform.

This project went so far in YouTube to the point where a press release was drafted. In that release, Susan Wojcicki said professional moderators would check each clip for YouTube Kids. However, plans for the manually curated YouTube Kids app were dropped at the last minute. Inside of YouTube, this was apparently decided on since it made YouTube less of a neutral platform, but a spokesperson denied that idea.

YouTube Kids does offer some options for manually curated content. In 2018, the app added an option for letting parents curate the content in the app or whitelist specific channels they trust.

