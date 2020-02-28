A great way to pacify even the most unruly of children, YouTube Kids has now expanded to a further 11 countries.

The service is essentially a cut-down version of YouTube aimed towards kids, with more restricted content and controversial content removed. That hasn’t stopped certain videos finding their way onto the platform in the past though. However, the recent COPPA rules and regulations should help ensure that any children using the app will have a far more pleasant and safe experience.

With that in mind, the global expansion of the child-friendly video platform shouldn’t come as a surprise. The next wave of nations being added to the growing Google Support list you find mainly in Central and South America (via Android Police). The full list includes Bolivia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

AP also notes that it appears that YouTube Kids has been completely pulled from Android and Android TV devices in Bosnia, but is still accessible on the web — which is odd, to say the least.

