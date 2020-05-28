Pixel 3a XL hits an all-time low in today’s best deals, Samsung Galaxy Watch $224, more

Google’s Pixel 3a XL hits a new all-time low, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch drops to $224. You can also save on the JBL Link View and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

Google Pixel 3a XL drops to $270

Best Buy is offering Google Pixel 3a XL from $270. You’ll have to activate today to lock-in that price and additional fees may apply. That said, this device typically retails for upwards of $479 and we previously saw it at $319. So even with any additional fees, we’re still talking about a very notable deal. Google’s Pixel 3a XL arrives with a 6-inch OLED display that’s powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 670 CPU. You’ll find a dual-camera design here, with 12.2MP on the back and 8MP on the selfie side.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch hits best of 2020 price

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch for $224 in gold. Find the black style for $230 at B&H. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $6, and is one of the best we’ve tracked to date. Galaxy Watch Active2 brings the Android experience from your smartphone to your wrist with a circular 44mm display and 5-day battery life. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities.

JBL Link View is $100

Verizon Wireless is offering the JBL Link View Assistant-enabled Smart Display for $100. This is down from its $300 going rate at Best Buy and matches our last mention.

The JBL Link View packs Google Assistant for a fantastic smart home experience. The 8-inch display can showcase recipes, smart home control, music, YouTube, and more. I have the smaller Nest Home Hub in the kitchen and my wife loves using it to set timers for cooking, ask it questions for when things expire, and other general inquiries. Learn more in our hands-on review.

