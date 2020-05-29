9to5Google Daily 452: Original Pixel 4a XL design close-up, Pixel bests iPhone in voice dictation, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- A look at Google’s cancelled Pixel 4a XL — well, some of it [Gallery]
- Viral tweet reminds us how much better voice typing is on Google Pixel vs. iPhone [Video]
- Google adding six Stadia Pro games for June 2020
- Pixel 5 wishlist: Things we really hope to see on the upcoming Google phone [Video]
Deals discussed in this episode:
- JBL’s Link View sports an 8-inch Assistant-enabled screen for $100 ($200 off)
- Acer’s Spin 15 Chromebook sports a 2-in-1 design at $379 (Save $70)
