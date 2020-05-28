Google adding six Stadia Pro games for June 2020

On June 3, the initial two-month promo for Stadia’s free tier will end and be replaced by a more standard introductory offer. Regardless, all will benefit from June 2020’s six new Stadia Pro games.

Last month, effectively, saw four new Pro titles with PUBG becoming available alongside the third Stadia Connect event. June sees a notable jump to six games being added to the monthly $9.99 subscription, starting with Little Nightmares.

Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears as you help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal!

Get Packed, which launched last month, is a co-op moving game that normally costs $19.99. Be sure to read our review before playing:

Get Packed is a couch co-op removals game full of calamity and physics-based carnage for 1-4 players. When a greedy salt mining company takes over Ditchlington, Last Ditch Removals must handle the hostile eviction. With little time and even less caution, your ragtag removals team gets to work rapidly relocating the entire town… leaving a trail of destruction, explosions, and furniture fragments in your wake! Are you ready for some destructive fun with friends?

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will launch on Stadia as a Pro title, as well as shooter Panzer Dragoon: Remake. Meanwhile, SUPERHOT is a first person shooter where “time only moves when you do.” It’s also coming as a Stadia Pro title on June 1:

Freeze and plot your moves, then roll out your attacks with fluid precision in this stylish and challenging blend of fast reflexes and puzzle solving.

On June 16, The Elder Scrolls Online will launch and become available for free on Stadia Pro. The multiplayer RPG includes the Morrowind Chapter with PC crossplay support and cross-progression.

Descend into the Dark Heart of Skyrim with The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. Explore the snow-capped peaks of Western Skyrim and the subterranean underworld of Blackreach, uncover an ancient supernatural conspiracy, and seek out Tamriel’s long-lost treasures and knowledge with the latest Chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online saga. Skyrim needs heroes!

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Stadia Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro June 2020 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

