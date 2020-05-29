Google Chrome makes it a whole lot easier to remove URL suggestions

- May. 29th 2020 6:26 am PT

Chrome’s recent v83 release delivers quite a few new features and tweaks, especially in the way of security. One small, handy tweak though is the arrival of a much easier way to delete URL suggestions.

As spotted by TechDows in this latest release, there’s now a simple “x” button that appears along the side of a URL suggestion. When you hover over it, “remove suggestion” appears as shown below, and clicking that option does exactly that. Previously, the only way to remove a URL suggestion from Chrome was to press Shift + Delete on Windows or Fn + Shift + Delete on Mac.

There is one big caveat for this functionality, though. If an arrow appears in place of the blank space, the “x” icon won’t appear. You can still use the keyboard shortcut to delete the URL suggestion from Chrome, but the mouse version won’t work.

Still, this is a welcome change. Previously, it took looking up a tutorial to see if there was any way to remove a URL suggestion. With this change, Google has made it much easier and more intuitive to delete URL suggestions on Chrome.

