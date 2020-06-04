Gmail for Android gets new compose button

In recent weeks, Gmail on the web has picked up Google Voice and Chat integration for G Suite customers. Gmail for Android is now rolling out a tweaked compose button that does away with the style introduced last year.

The floating action button (FAB) in the bottom-right corner of the inbox screen is no longer a circle. Instead, it’s oblong with a new pen icon instead of the multi-colored plus sign, while “Compose” makes the function explicit.

Both items in the button are tinted red, thus matching other highlights in the application. It retracts into a simple circle as you scroll down, while swiping up will expand it again.

It’s not clear if Gmail on the web will follow for visual parity with this particular style matching Google Messages. The old plus sign, which reflects the four colors in the Google logo, is still present in other G Suite apps like Drive and Docs. It dates back to Gmail’s big Material Theme revamp in 2018.

This subtle tweak to the compose button is live with Gmail for Android 2020.05.17.313130477 and widely rolling out now via the Play Store.

