Google Voice gets Gmail integration and call transferring for G Suite customers

- May. 28th 2020 10:56 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Back in February, we spotted Voice appearing in Gmail’s side panel. Google Voice integration in Gmail on the web is now official for G Suite customers, along with call transfer capabilities.

Google Voice is taking advantage of Gmail’s side panel for G Suite add-ons. The green icon appears below Calendar, Keep, and Tasks, but just above third-party tools. Clicking opens a compact Voice experience that’s solely for calling. This includes answering incoming, making, and transferring calls.

There’s a shortcut to “Make a call” up top and accessing a standard dial pad with a list of suggestions. Back on the main feed, your call history across devices is synced and listed.

Gmail’s side panel is a great location for this capability as it does not interfere with Meet video conferencing on the left. Google Voice in Gmail is only available for paying G Suite customers. It will start rolling out next week on the web.

Another enterprise feature is the ability to transfer calls with a new button on the call screen. Available in Gmail, as well as the Voice web and mobile clients, you can “send a call to the appropriate person.” Voice will offer an “intelligently-suggested contact,” but you can also search your company’s directory or manually enter a number. Voice call transfer started going live last week.

More about Google Voice:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Gmail

Gmail
G Suite

G Suite
Google Voice

About the Author