Back in February, Smart Compose and autocorrect for Google Docs entered general availability after several months of testing. These machine learning-powered features are now coming to G Suite for Education and Nonprofit customers.

Similar to the Gmail capability, Smart Compose helps you reduce the need to manually type out repetitive sentences, while suggesting relevant contextual phrases. It can also cut down on spelling and grammatical mistakes, with suggestions saved by hitting ‘tab.’

This capability has been available to G Suite Basic, Business, and Enterprise since February and it’s now available on G Suite for Education, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and G Suite for Nonprofits accounts. Smart Compose is still not available for free personal accounts.

Meanwhile, autocorrect in Google Docs provides live spelling and grammar corrections. Misspelled words are automatically corrected and denoted by a dashed underline. Hovering over the autocorrected word/phrase will reveal an “Undo” button, while your operating system’s standard keyboard shortcut also works. This feature has similar availability except it’s also available to free Google Accounts.

Both Smart Compose and autocorrect will be on by default and only available for Google Docs on the web in English. Google notes that “there are currently no admin controls for these features.” However, the ability to disable is coming “by the start of the 2020/2021 school year.” End users can disable at any time, and the rollout will be complete by June 30.

More about Google Docs:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: