Google’s My Business portal is adding a new feature that’s useful for business owners and customers alike: new types of business hours that can be displayed on Google Maps and other products for different aspects of the business.

Before today, business owners filling out their hours on Google Maps could only fill out their regular hours with some exceptions such as holidays. Now, though, Google is making the business hours feature a whole lot more flexible.

Appearing now for Google My Business users, a new “More hours” section gives owners the ability to add additional types of hours that may be applicable to their business. The types can vary wildly from business to business, but a few examples SearchEngineLand spotted (pictured below) include delivery, drive-through, pickup, senior hours, happy hour, takeout, and several others.

On a support page, Google explains that business owners can use these hours independently of normal hours. Notably, though, this option will only be available for select types of businesses, such as restaurants. The hours can be set on a per-day basis, too.

More hours don’t display until you first set regular hours. You can select the hours for specific services your business offers such as delivery, takeout, drive through, and pickup. Certain More hours can only be set for specific business types. More hours will display for selected days of the week and surface to customers on Google Maps and Search.

This feature was clearly inspired at least in part by the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses, but it’s a feature that will come in handy going forward, too. Being able to display hours directly from a Maps listing for special promotions or services is very useful!

