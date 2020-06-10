As part of the Android 11 Beta launch, Google is touting a “Modern Android Development” initiative to help developers be “more efficient, productive and happier.” One part of this a redesigned Google Play Console that’s available in beta today.

This dashboard lets developers manage apps they have published to the Play Store. Google today acknowledged that the site has become “increasingly busy and a little difficult to navigate.”

Besides leveraging the Google Material Theme, the new Play Console features a responsive web design that scales across different screen sizes, and supports right-to-left languages like Arabic, Farsi, and Hebrew. The mobile look is still under development and will soon be available in the beta.

Meanwhile, the navigation drawer has been revamped to better group together related features — Release, Grow, Quality, and Monetize — with search also in the works.

Particular sections have been revamped with a new “Releases overview” providing a snapshot of internal, closed, open testing, and production tracks. There’s also a new guided setup when launching a new app, while key features will be accompanied by public educational pages.

Acquisition reports now focus on trend analysis, understanding relationships between metrics, and feature expanded dimensions, like language, store listing, and reacquisition. Advanced filters are available with integrated benchmarks coming.

“Timed Publishing” is now “Managed Publishing,” while the “Artifact library” becomes the “App Bundle Explorer.” Under “Policy status” and “App content,” Google has a centralized place to see if there are any issues. Similarly, Play Console will soon get an “Inbox” that will surface important messages, updates, recommendations, and milestones.

Lastly, team management has been revamped with granular permission controls:

Written in collaboration with developers, new permission names and descriptions are clearer, so you can understand what you are — and aren’t — allowing people to do. There’s clearer differentiation between global and app-level permissions, and we’ve added full user search and bulk-edit capabilities to make managing your teams easier.

The Play Console beta is available now with Google taking feedback.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: