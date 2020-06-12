Back in July, we saw signs that Google Calendar for Android would pick up Tasks integration. Almost a year later, Google looks to finally be rolling out the ability to create, view, and manage Tasks in one app.

Google Tasks is already integrated with Calendar on the web. In addition to appearing in the side panel of calendar.google.com, Tasks appear alongside your events with the ability to create new ones. The mobile Calendar clients lack all of this as Google pushes users to the dedicated Tasks app.

This is changing as Tasks integration in Google Calendar for Android starts rolling out for some users (via Android Police). One sign that it’s live is by tapping the Create FAB and seeing the Tasks icon just above the “Event” action.

You’re then presented with a fullscreen UI for editing that shows more fields simultaneously than the creation flow in the dedicated app. Overall, the interface is similar to creating a regular event with options to assign a due date and set whether it repeats, as well as add notes.

Calendar Tasks

Tasks will then appear in all your views, and be listed under your account in the navigation drawer to show/hide. Lastly, users can get Tasks notifications through Calendar for Android.

Google Tasks in Calendar is not yet widely rolled out with one Italian user so far reporting that the integration is live. A server-side update could deliver it at anytime. It does somewhat obviate the need for the dedicated Tasks app, but some will still prefer a dedicated list view.

More about Google Tasks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: