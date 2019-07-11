With the Material Theme revamp of Gmail on the web last year, Google introduced Tasks as a closely integrated to-do app for G Suite. Time sensitive tasks already appear in Google Calendar on the web, with Android integration now in the works.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Google Calendar 6.0.42 for Android today features two sets of stings that directly reference a “task.” On the web, only tasks with due dates appear in the main Google Calendar views (day, week, month, etc.)

The first is about removing items, and the second throws up an error when trying to “delete a task with subtasks.” Unlike on Calendar for web, the latter is not possible inside the Android client. Users are directed to the full Tasks app to manage.

<string name=”delete_this_task_title”>Delete this task?</string>

<string name=”deleting_task_with_subtasks_title”>”Can’t delete a task with subtasks”</string> <string name=”deleting_task_with_subtasks_body”>This task has subtasks. Use the Tasks app to delete it and its subtasks.</string>

Development on this Tasks integration has been underway since at least version 6.0.38 of Calendar last month. That earlier release detailed basic functionality like marking complete/incomplete, as well as a shortcut to “View in Tasks.”

<string name=”task_action_mark_completed”>Mark completed</string> <string name=”task_completed”>Task completed.</string>

<string name=”task_action_mark_incomplete”>Mark incomplete</string> <string name=”task_uncompleted”>Task marked incomplete.</string>

<string name=”view_in_tasks”>View in Tasks</string>

The same limitation to subtasks is present when marking complete:

<string name=”completing_task_with_subtasks_body”>This task has subtasks. Use the Tasks app to complete it and its subtasks.</string> <string name=”completing_task_with_subtasks_title”>”Can’t complete a task with subtasks”</string>

Compared to the web, Google’s Android and iOS apps have been slow to integrate Tasks. Gmail only added an “Add to Tasks” shortcut in emails this May, while the side panel allowed for Tasks integration with the new web Gmail on day one.

As of Google Calendar 6.0.42 today, the Tasks integration is not yet live on Android. It will likely be enabled by a server-side update when ready.

