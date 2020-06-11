Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, and other G Suite apps all feature a side panel that provides quick access to Tasks, Keep, and third-party add-ons. The Google Calendar widget available in the sidebar will soon let users directly edit existing events.

The Google Calendar side panel already lets you browse events in either the Day or Schedule view, as well as create new ones. However, you’re not able to edit current entries. To do anything more than “Delete,” users have to hit “Edit in Calendar” wherein calendar.google.com opens in a separate tab.

Now, users can do everything: change the date/time, add guests, rooms, location, Google Meet video conferencing, descriptions, and set other granular details. You can even use the “Find a time” tool to browse the Day view and see other people’s availabilities.

This ability to fully edit Google Calendar from the sidebar expands Google’s vision of multitasking from the same screen. Besides Gmail, Google touts full Calendar editing while you’re in Docs.

This feature is not yet widely rolled out and will be fully available in the coming weeks for all users. G Suite enterprise customers can also soon expect Google Voice in the side panel. However, you can only place and answer calls, with no texting or voicemail access.

More about Gmail:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: