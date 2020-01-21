Google Tasks for Android hints at Hangouts Chat integration [APK Insight]

With the launch of Gmail’s Material Theme revamp on the web in 2018, Tasks was reintroduced as a standalone to-do app. Google Tasks now appears to be readying Hangouts Chat integration.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Sparingly updated, version 2019.12 began rolling out today with several strings referencing a “room.” We believe this to be the “Rooms” — or channels in Slack parlance — found in Hangouts Chat.

<string name=”tasks_from_room”>From a room</string> <string name=”tasks_delete_shared_task_confirm_title”>Delete room task?</string> <string name=”tasks_delete_shared_task_message”>Deleting the task will also delete it from the room\u2019s list. To keep it there, unassign it by going to the room\u2019s list.</string> <string name=”tasks_sync_warning_text”>”Any changes will sync with the room’s list”</string> <string name=”tasks_unassign_denormalized_task_confirm_message”>You won\u2019t see this task in your personal task list but it will still be accessible from the room\u2019s task list.</string>

The Android app describes Tasks that originated “from a room,” and how “you won’t see this task in your personal task list but it will still be accessible from the room’s task list.” Changes — like deletions — made in the app “will sync with the room’s list.”

Similarly, there is a new ability to have Tasks assigned to you. This makes sense in the context of an organization and team projects, but could also be handy for families.

<string name=”tasks_assigned_to_me”>Assigned to me</string> <string name=”tasks_not_assigned”>Not assigned</string> <string name=”tasks_unassign_denormalized_task_confirm_title”>Unassign this task?</string>

Taking these two changes together, Google Tasks integration in Hangouts Meet could leverage the Add-ons side panel, which Google just brought out of beta for third-party apps. That announcement today noted how quick access to Tasks, as well as Calendar and Keep, is coming to more G Suite products “later this year.”

Similar to how messages in Gmail today can be dragged to the side panel to create a new Task, a similar integration could exist in Hangouts Chat as people converse. Of course, there could just be a new Tasks section built in to the messaging app.

Such a move in Hangouts Chat more closely integrates Google Tasks with G Suite productivity apps rather than being a service for consumers. It would make sense to push most people to Google Keep, which recently added Assistant integration. None of these changes are live with today’s release.

How to update?

Google Tasks 2019.12 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: