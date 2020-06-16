HTC U20 goes official w/ Snapdragon 765G, 8GB RAM, quad-camera setup, more

- Jun. 16th 2020 5:10 am PT

0

After a long absence in the upper mid-range mobile market, HTC is back with the release of the U20 — which looks like it has quite a lot to offer.

Announced alongside the HTC Desire 20 Pro at an event in Taipei, for those hoping for a flagship HTC device, then you’ll be disappointed. The 6.8-inch display is LCD rather than AMOLED, which is partially the reason why there is a rear-fingerprint scanner rather than an in-display reader.

It’s in the FHD+ flavor, which is paired with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G-enabled chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage (with microSD card expansion), dual SIM support, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery. Those specifications definitely make the HTC U20 that bit more interesting than it would have been initially.

At the rear of the HTC U20, there is a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. This isn’t a bad mix for a supposed 2020 mid-ranger. At the front, the punch-hole display notch houses a 32-megapixel camera.

It will go on sale from July 1 with a price tag of NT$18,990, which equates to around US$640. That might seem a little high for some of you. It will be available in a solitary green color.

No word has been given on potential global availability but a solid start may see the beleaguered firm expand the HTC U20 to more markets soon. However, HTC told Engadget that the “dual-phone launch was purely a Taiwanese initiative.” That probably slams the door shut on a global launch in future.

More on HTC:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

HTC

HTC

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL