Over the past few years, the smartphone industry has changed dramatically and lost some players. HTC is a shell of what it once was, but the company isn’t completely done with smartphones. In a recent interview, HTC confirmed it has plans to launch a 5G smartphone this year.

Speaking with UDN (via XDA), HTC’s CEO confirmed some of the company’s plans in smartphones for 2020. HTC is apparently betting big on 5G in 2020 with a 5G-connected smartphone being a top priority. Unfortunately, no details on the device were shared including when it might come to market, where it might debut, or what kind of smartphone it might be.

According to UDN, this device is “expected” to come with a Qualcomm processor and be a “flagship” tier device. The strategy beyond that is completely unknown, but HTC’s success with flagships recently hasn’t been great.

Beyond smartphones, HTC is also planning to expand its VR efforts this year.

The past few years have not been kind to HTC. The company’s smartphone efforts have mostly seen little success in the high-end and low-end with declining profits too. 5G may be a sort of “Hail Mary” play for the company’s smartphone division, but there just aren’t enough details at the moment. Keep in mind, though, that promises of “flagships” from HTC have failed as recently as last year.

More on HTC:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: