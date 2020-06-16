WhatsApp launches in-app digital payments service, starting with Brazil

We’ve recently seen that WhatsApp is slowly working on a number of new features for the cross-platform messenger, but the Facebook-owned firm has now unveiled in-app digital payments.

The move was confirmed in an official WhatsApp blog post, with support for in-app payments that will utilize Facebook Pay to handle payments between contacts and even businesses. However, it will only be available in Brazil for now. A wider rollout is expected over the coming months.

It does come with some caveats though, as consumers will be able to use the digital payment platform for free. Businesses meanwhile will be charged a 3.99% fee for the processing of payments received using WhatsApp digital payments.

Because payments on WhatsApp are enabled by Facebook Pay, in the future we want to make it possible for people and businesses to use the same card information across Facebook’s family of apps. We have built payments with security in mind and a special six digit PIN or fingerprint will be required to prevent unauthorized transactions. To start, we will support debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi on the Visa and Mastercard networks -and we are working with Cielo, the leading payments processor in Brazil. We have built an open model to welcome more partners in the future.

Payments will be secured with a six-digit PIN or via fingerprint authentication, which will help reduce the risk of unauthorized payments when using WhatsApp to start a transaction. You will also be able to request payments from contacts and even clients — which might prove particularly useful.

Sending money or making a purchase on WhatsApp is free for people. Businesses will pay a processing fee to receive customer payments, similar to what they may already pay when accepting a credit card transaction. Payments on WhatsApp are beginning to roll out to people across Brazil beginning today and we look forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward.

The payment option has already begun rolling out in Brazil, with more markets expected in the future.

