The latest WhatsApp beta version 2.20.171 is now bringing the previously announced support for QR code profile sharing to those of us on Android.

As spotted by the expert on all things WhatsApp, WABetaInfo has unearthed the support that allows you to share your contact card quickly using a QR code rather than the conventional telephone number. However, because your WhatsApp account is tied to your phone number, scanning the code will add a new person to your app contacts.

The option should be available right now by heading into your Settings menu, where you will see a small QR code alongside your profile name. Tapping this option will unveil a new section where you can see your own code — alongside your telephone number. There is another option if you want to scan a QR to add someone to your contacts which will, naturally, require camera access for you to scan.

One thing to also note is that you can scan existing QR codes from your library of images, using the small Gallery icon. Meaning that you can screengrab a QR code and send it to your friends for them to add you without ever needing to know their phone number.

For those already enrolled on the WhatsApp beta for Android, then you should have the option so long as you have updated to the latest 2.20.171 build. However, it’s not entirely clear when we might see the option on the stable update path. There’s no denying that this might be a great way to grab a contact quickly, just be sure to adhere to social distancing rules when you do add someone to your address book.

