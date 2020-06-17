Every summer, Google Marketing Live is a conference announcing the company’s latest advertising products. Google is now making these announcements over the next several weeks, and starting with new features for small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), like square-shaped Promoted pins in Google Maps.

Local campaigns already let businesses have their logo appear directly as users browse maps. It’s eye-catching and increases the likelihood that you’ll tap and open the listing. New Smart campaigns aimed at small businesses can now manifest as a square Google Maps pin.

It will feature a business category (restaurant, shop, etc.) logo that highlights curbside pickup, delivery, or any other specific service. The boxy shape helps it stand apart from other traditional pins with the offering free until September 2020.

Meanwhile, Smart campaigns are now available in 150 countries with sign-ups available directly through the Google Ads mobile app on Android and iOS. However, this is only currently offered in the US, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, and Japan, but more countries are following.

Google will also let Smart campaign advertisers check ad performance from Google.com by searching “My Ads” or “Google Ads.”

We’ve made our reporting features more accessible—with a quick search, you can instantly see the status of your ads, how they’re performing, and how your ads look to potential customers.

Meanwhile, the Google Search Shopping tab will start surfacing local store information like product availability, locations, and fulfillment options (delivery and curbside pickup). This is rolling out today and comes as queries for the latter have increased 70% in recent months.

The company is also making it easier to book local services, like appliance repair, through Search. New Local Services Ads can be directly interacted with, while a new mobile site is coming this month for US and Canadian users.

