Following the launch of a premium model last year, OnePlus has been working on a new set of Android TV models that hit lower price points. Now, in the latest official teaser, OnePlus talks about the display specs of its upcoming affordable TVs, specifically how they hit the DCI-P3 color gamut.

In a forum post, OnePlus talks specifically about how it’s managing colors on the new, affordable OnePlus TVs. With the high-end model, OnePlus really wasn’t restricted when it comes to display quality which, in the end, offered up a TV that competes with the best of the best.

Obviously, though, a more affordable TV is going to make sacrifices to get to that lower price point. To better service HDR content, OnePlus says that these more affordable TVs will be using the DCI-P3 color gamut, managing 93% coverage of the color spectrum. That’s less than the 100% the TVs could hit if using the Rec 709 standard, but as OnePlus explains, hitting over 90% on DCI-P3 is still a better end result.

But in the era of HDR video, the broader DCI-P3 standard has become the choice of more content creators for its fuller color. Now basically all HDR content is mastered using DCI-P3 within Rec. 2020 container. Compared to Rec. 709, DCI-P3’s range is 26% larger, and it is especially richer in the red and green ranges. So if you want the best color experience on a TV, and get the full effect of HDR video, then you need a TV with exceptional DCI-P3 performance.

OnePlus is calling these new displays the “OnePlus Cinematic Display.” We still don’t know the cost of these upcoming releases, but OnePlus says this tech will be used even on its “entry-level” model. The display also retains Dolby Vision certification and uses the “Gamma Engine” for processing.

OnePlus is set to reveal its new Android TV lineup on July 2nd, but they’ll probably still be restricted to just select regions.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: