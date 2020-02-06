The latest OnePlus TV update is bringing with it a ton of fixes and tweaks for the Android TV-integrated set, including the ability to disable Dolby motion smoothing and Wi-Fi hotspot sharing directly to your TV using your OnePlus smartphone.

If you live in India and have the smart TV unit, the latest update is rolling out now, and brings the ability to add new streaming services to OxygenPlay. Spotify, MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, and JioSaavn can all now be added (via Android Central).

Another neat addition as part of the new update is support for Bluetooth headphone connectivity. That means you’ll now be able to pair your headphones or earbuds with the OnePlus TV when watching videos or listening to music.

Not only are there improvements to the interface and options, the update also brings tweaks to picture quality. You can now turn off motion smoothing in Dolby Vision mode, which means you can now stream Dolby content on platforms like Netflix without the sometimes frustrating motion smoothing.

You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenPlay: New Content Integration with MX Player, Voot, ShemarooMe, Alt Balaji, Spotify, JioSaavn

Bluetooth Stereo New playback animation while playing music through Bluetooth stereo

OnePlus Connect: OnePlus smartphone can share Hotspot to OnePlus TV OnePlus Connect supports up to five devices simultaneously

PQ optimization: Streamlined PQ mode options Added color gamut conversion Turn off MEMC in Dolby mode

Local Player: Support both embedded and external subtitle while playing local videos

System: Use Prime Video button on the remote to power on/ off the TV



If you have either of the OnePlus TV models, the update should be rolling out right now. For those of you in the rest of the world, we’ll just have to watch from the sidelines and hope that OnePlus eventually launches its first smart TV in other markets in the not-too-distant future.

