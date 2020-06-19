TiVo’s Stream 4K dongle is one of the few compact Android TV offerings, but it arrived with a handful of very annoying bugs. Following a previous update, TiVo has now confirmed another update headed to the Stream 4K will fix an issue with HDR.

Speaking to CNET, TiVo revealed that another update will be headed to Stream 4K owners to fix an ongoing issue with HDR. The issue in question has been widely reported by early adopters of the dongle, myself included. Specifically, it leaves HDR on constantly and, in many cases, uses the wrong HDR standard for the content being display. This can throw off colors throughout the entirety of the experience, both in the content and app interfaces.

TiVo says this update will be rolling out later this month to fix both the incorrect HDR problems as well as allowing users to turn off the “always on” effect. In the meantime, TiVo suggests that users annoyed by this issue go into the settings and select HDR10-only (Settings > Device Preferences >More > Screen Resolution > HDR10). This coming update will also, apparently, fix issues with audio dropouts.

This isn’t the first update TiVo has sent out to fix bugs on the Stream 4K, too. Earlier this month, an update rolled out to fix issues with a blank homescreen as well as “ghost” CEC issues that would turn a TV on constantly. I’d argue this HDR issue is far less annoying, but it’s just good to see TiVo supporting this device in general.

