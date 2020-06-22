Anker Android accessories from $7 headline today’s best deals, plus $100 off Galaxy Chromebook, more

New Anker deals headline today’s best offers, plus you can save on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook, and the new TCL Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker’s latest sale starts at $7

This week’s Anker sale arrives with a fresh batch of discounts via its Amazon storefront. Headlining is the 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 at $80. That’s down $20 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. As noted in our hands-on review, the PowerPort Atom is a multi-functional powerhouse that’s made for charging in 2020. Notable features here include two 2.4A USB-A ports, along with full 100W support, across dual USB-C ports. That makes it a suitable companion for the latest iPads and MacBooks from Apple. It’s a great option to have on your desk if you need to power-up multiple devices at once.

Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook

Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook i5/8GB/256GB for $899 in both colors. Typically fetching $999, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. Having been released earlier in the spring, Samsung’s newest Chromebook packs a 13-inch 4K AMOLED display into a lightweight design with backlit keyboard. On top of its 256GB of solid-state storage, there’s also 8GB of RAM. A 2-in-1 form-factor lets you take full advantage of the bundled S-Pen, which can be stowed away on the side.

TCL 10 Pro sees first price cut

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10 Pro 128GB Android Smartphone for $382. Down from its $450 going rate that you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount, marks the first time we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Equipped with a 6.47-inch curved AMOLED display, TCL 10 Pro sports a quad camera array comprised of 64MP with hybrid auto focus, 2MP super low light video, 16MP super wide-angle, and 5MP macro sensors. There’s also expandable microSD card storage, a fingerprint reader built into the screen, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EarFun Free Review: Wireless earbuds packed with features for just $50 [Video]

Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Review: Lightning and USB-C in a stylish package [Video]

Tribit StormBox Micro Review: Big sound in a small, portable package [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: