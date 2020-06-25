Today’s best deals include Samsung S20 smartphones $300 off, Android Auto Receivers, more

Today’s best deals include $300 off Samsung S20 smartphones, plus Sony Android Auto Receivers from $300, and iOttie’s popular Android car mounts. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Smartphone lineup from $800

Amazon is currently taking $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 Android smartphone lineup headlined by the S20 Ultra 128GB for $1,200. Typically fetching $1,400, today’s offer matches the second-best we’ve seen to date and comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low set once before in a one-day sale. S20 Ultra stands out from the other Galaxy handsets with a 6.9-inch display, up to 37-hour battery life, and camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away. There’s the same 5G connectivity you’ll find on the other S20 devices, as well as expandable microSD card storage.

Sony Android Auto receivers from $300

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sony 6.4-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (XAVAX210SXM) for $400. Typically fetching $550, today’s offer is $150 off the going rate, $50 less than our previous mention, and the best we’ve seen this year. Featuring a 6.4-inch touchscreen display, Sony’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride regardless of which smartphone ecosystem you’re in. It makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while on the road. Plus, it also supports integrating a car’s backup camera, in case you already have one or plan on upgrading down the line. Find another option for $300 right here.

iOttie’s popular mounts on sale

iOttie via Amazon offers its Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount for $13. Regularly around $17, today’s offer is a match of our previous mention and the best available from a trusted retailer. This simple mount can handle most mainstream devices on the market today up to 3.2-inch in width. The telescoping arm lets you get even closer if needed — perfect for long car rides and trips. iOttie is responsible for some of our favorite car mounts on the market today.

