The Moto G 5G has now leaked in a series of press renders showcasing the first 5G-powered G-series Motorola for the first time.

With the now Lenovo-owned Motorola returning to flagship smartphones with the Motorola Edge+ earlier this year, it didn’t look like the firm’s base of budget devices would be left behind. The immensely popular Moto G series is one such lineup that Motorola will be banking on for a long time yet.

However, with 5G steadily rolling out, it’s sort of expected that we’d see a Moto G with the connectivity. The leaked Moto G 5G renders come courtesy of OG leaker Evan Blass AKA @evleaks, who shared them on his Patreon account. The images showcase what appears to be a proper dual punch-hole notch. By that we mean this is two distinct holes rather than a pill-shaped cutout. It’s odd but heck, it’s striking at the very least.

The specifications are pretty much unknown, but the slightly grainy image does appear to have “48MP” embossed underneath the quad-camera array at the rear. Therefore, expect to see a camera setup that relies heavily on a main 48-megapixel sensor. We’d wager we’ll see an ultra-wide-angle lens and telephoto zoom lens, with potentially a macro or depth sensor rounding out the quintet of camera options.

From the side of the Moto G 5G renders you can see what appears to be a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader. It looks like the iconic Motorola logo dimple won’t be hiding a scanner this time around — which is a bit of a shame.

With the Motorola One Fusion occupying the sub-$300 price-point, it’s unclear just where this upcoming Moto G will fit within the product lineup. The Moto G8 Plus retails for around $250 in the US, which would usually be the price point we’d expect the Moto G to be hitting. 5G will undoubtedly bump up that price though.

As Qualcomm has only just announced the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 690 chipset, it wouldn’t be much of a stretch to see the Moto G 5G to come packing the brand new chipset. Qualcomm also confirmed that we’ll see hardware from Motorola packing the superfast data chipsets in the second half of 2020. We’d expect to learn more about this device based upon this tidbit over the coming months.

