Even though it shipped in 2019 with essentially “stock” Android, it has taken a little while for the Moto G7 Power to get an update to Android 10.

Considering how lightweight the Moto skin is for Android, you would imagine that porting or keeping devices wouldn’t be quite so difficult. Although there is a heck of a lot more to it than just tweaking the Google builds.

However, after a wait, the Moto G7 Power is now receiving the stable Android 10 update. The only downside is that the rollout has started in Brazil first, with more regions expected soon (via XDA).

With mass popularity within Brazil, you’ll often see Motorola conducting “soak tests” of major OS upgrades before rolling out globally when all of the kinks and issues have been ironed out. This time around, the Moto G7 Power update looks as though it’s a straight upgrade, no beta, no “soak test”.

It not only brings the full Android 10 suite of goodies like dark mode and gestures but also adds the April 2020 security patch. The official Motorola Brazil Twitter account confirmed that this a staged rollout, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks. As for a global rollout, it’s not clear from the outset but we’re sure that localizations are happening right now.

