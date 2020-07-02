July 4th deals discount Nest Hubs and Cameras, plus save on Fossil smartwatches, more

Google’s July 4th Sale highlights today’s best deals, plus the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch is on sale, and you can save on Bowers & Wilkins headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Google’s July 4th sale

Google’s July 4th promotions are rolling out at various retailers this morning, including notable deals on smart home accessories and more. Headlining is Google’s Nest Hub Max bundled with a Nest Hub for $229 at Home Depot. That equates a nearly $330 value and is the best we’ve seen on this pairing. Bring the Nest Hub and Hub Max into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Check out the entire sale here.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Smartwatch

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Smartwatch for $199 in several styles. Slashing 33% off the typical price tag, today’s offer matches our previous mention as well as the all-time low at Amazon. Pairing a stainless steel housing with your choice of band, Fossil’s latest smartwatch is powered by Wear OS for native Android support with iOS compatibility thrown into the mix, too. Along with all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring, GPS, and over 24-hour battery life.

33% off Bowers & Wilkins PX5 ANC headphones

Woot is currently offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $200. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $299 like you’ll find at Amazon and B&H, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats the all-time low there by $20, and marks the best we’ve seen to date.

Centered around two custom-designed 35mm drivers, the PX5 from Bowers & Wilkins delivers adaptive active noise canceling and a lightweight carbon fiber design. Alongside 25 hours of battery life and a USB-C port, just 15 minutes on the charger provides three hours of playback. Learn more in our launch coverage.

