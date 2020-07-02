OnePlus has seen excellent success with its smartphones, and last year it expanded to the TV market with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q-Series. Today, OnePlus has expanded that lineup with the debut of its new U-Series and Y-Series TVs, all running on Google’s Android TV.

Where the original OnePlus TV was about as high-end as it gets with special features such as a retractable soundbar, the U-Series and Y-Series are more subdued. Both new series focus on delivering a high-quality experience without the cost generally associated with those features.

The OnePlus TV U-Series consists of just one model — OnePlus TV 55U1. This 55-inch TV has a 4K panel attached to a metal frame with a carbon fiber effect too. It’s a very sleek design and, like all of the models announced today, the bezels up front are very slim. There’s also a 30W speaker.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV Y-Series focuses on even lower price points and, more importantly, different sizes. The 43Y1 and 32Y1 respectively offer 1080p and 720p displays while maintaining the same overall picture quality and performance. You’ll also find dual-10W speakers for audio.

The all-new OnePlus TV U1. 55-inch, 4K OnePlus Cinematic Display, Dolby Atmos with 30W sound system, new feature-laden Android TV OS and a burdenless design box. #OnePlusTVLaunch #OnePlusTV #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/cQLRjBIbjo — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 2, 2020

On all three models here, we’re dealing with LED panels. They all cover 93% DCI-P3 color gamut with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The only thing that changes between the sizes is the resolution.

Alongside these new TV models, OnePlus is also debuting a couple of new features. There’s a new Kids Mode which, when enabled, offers up parental controls on types of content and a watch timer too. There’s also “Data Saver Plus,” a special mode that allows users to get alerts whenever their TV uses up a certain amount of data. On limited internet plans, it could come in handy!

That’s all built on top of Android TV, with Prime Video and Netflix support built-in. 55U1 runs on a MediaTek MT5887, 3GB of RAM, and you’ll have 16GB of storage. The OnePlus TV Y-Series, on the other hand, goes down to 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

We use a class-leading panel with great color performance. You can enjoy the most vivid color while watching movies and TV shows.#OnePlusTVLaunch #OnePlusTV #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/bDVFLnxycA — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 2, 2020

What about pricing? 55U1 will cost Rs 49,999 (~$670) where the Y-Series starts at Rs 12,999 (~$175) for the 32-inch and Rs 22,999 (~$300) for the 43-inch model. All will be available on July 5th from Amazon. These TVs are still exclusive to India. Pre-orders are open now.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: