The OnePlus 8 Pro has been one of our favorite 2020 releases, but it’s been a tough phone to get your hands on since launch day. The device has been constantly out of stock, but now, the OnePlus 8 Pro is finally up for sale again, and you can get some freebies with it.
To usher in its new weekly “OnePlus Day,” there are some deals going on through OnePlus.com. In the US, one of the biggest deals is a free pair of Bullets Wireless Z with the purchase of the newly in-stock OnePlus 8 Pro. Notably, though, this is specifically with the 12GB RAM Black version of the phone. Switching to the also-in-stock Ultramarine Blue OnePlus 8 Pro only nets you a 40% discount on the Bullets.
In the US, today’s deals include:
- OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB Black version ($999), get Bullets Wireless Z free
- OnePlus 8 12GB Interstellar Glow version ($799), get Andre Case and a OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones (Black) free
- OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB Black version ($599), get OnePlus 7 Pro Protective Case Sandstone free
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Black ($49.95), get $20 OFF, $29.95
Outside of the US, “OnePlus Days” also extend to our friends in Canada. Deals include:
- OnePlus 8 Pro 12GB Black version (CA$ 1549), get Bullets Wireless Z free
- OnePlus 8 12GB Interstellar Glow version (CA$ 1249), get a Andre Case and a OnePlus Type-C Bullets Earphones (Black) free
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Black (CA$ 69.95), get Get CA$30 off
There are also some “monthly” deals ongoing as well. The purchase of a OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition gives 50% off the T-Mobile OnePlus 7T, while the OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile only) has dropped to $499 and comes with a free screen protector, silicone bumper, and Type-C Bullets.
“OnePlus Days” will happen weekly in North America with new deals every week. Most of these deals, though, will be only one that single day, Wednesday, specifically.
