The highly anticipated OnePlus Nord has briefly flirted with the camera during a short Instagram teaser, and, therefore, giving us a proper look at the upcoming design.

As the launch of the affordable smartphone nears, teasers for the OnePlus Nord are ramping up. While we already know a heck of a lot about the handset, the design has been kept under wraps until now.

Over on the official OnePlus Nord Instagram account, a short 1-minute 30-second video showcases the outer shell in the hands of a model. You can see the full video below, but it’s a very short few seconds where we can make out just what that design entails.

However, the guys over at Android Authority were able to get a sneak peek ahead of time, with a much clearer (read: non-portrait mode video) look at the mid-ranger. It does bear some resemblance with the very early renders showcased by @OnLeaks in late 2019 but it’s obvious that some minor tweaks have been made.

The actual video is the same old pretentious hogwash you’ll hear from just about any smartphone OEM in the lead-up to a new release. Of course, the things that really matter to you are likely the design and the internals of the OnePlus Nord. If you are wondering just when the device appears, check around the 1-minute mark of the Instragram video below:

It’s blurry but we can glean a few things, the color looks to be a gray-blue mix with camera moving — as expected — to the upper left of the rear panel. It’s hard to deny that the rear panel of the OnePlus Nord does share some similarities to the design of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

We also get to see the dual punch-hole very, very briefly — basically the theme of this entire post — which is in the upper left of the display. There is also the return of the popular alert slider but there isn’t a great deal else you can really make out. You can have a closer look without the annoyance of portrait video below:

As the hype builds, what do you think of the design of the OnePlus Nord? Let us know down in the comments section below.

