The OnePlus TV OTA5 is now officially rolling out for lucky owners of the Q Series and 55U1 smart TVs with quite a few notable upgrades and additions.

Announced over on the official OnePlus Forums, this update should be rolling out right now to those with the Q Series and the brand new OnePlus TV 55U1. OnePlus TV OTA5 should arrive as firmware version BOVC101RIN04S01090V1.12.1T2006210016 and brings support for OnePlus Connect on iOS devices, the new Data Saver mode announced alongside the brand new OnePlus TV hardware, a Kids Mode, and OxygenPlay.

The “main” OnePlus TV OTA5 changelog is not exactly the most comprehensive, but you can check out the highlights below:

OnePlus Connect support for iOS devices.

Data Saver Plus: An enhanced version of the Data Saver feature, this will help keep a check on data usage through bandwidth control. This will also enable data usage alerts and will monitor monthly usage.

Kids Mode: With this we introduced parental control on apps, limited watch times, and an eye protection function to provide a more kids-friendly experience on the OnePlus TV.

OxygenPlay: You can now long press any poster in the OxygenPlay homepage to see a pop-up window with information; enhanced UI

As we mentioned, the “official” changelog might not be the most comprehensive. However, it actually is slightly longer with a ton more additions including new picture modes, software improvements, plus a ton more. You can see the “full” changelog for the OnePlus TV OTA5 below:

Data Saver Plus feature added in Settings < Network & Internet. Helpful to monitor data, control bandwidth and have alerts for data usage.

feature added in Settings < Network & Internet. Helpful to monitor data, control bandwidth and have alerts for data usage. Modified Audio Output Settings Page – Now you have more options to select as per the sound output you are using.

Settings Page – Now you have more options to select as per the sound output you are using. 2 New Added picture modes – AI PQ mode automatically adjusts the picture setting, so except for Backlight control, everything else is Auto controlled. – Eyes Protection Mode – Has a low Backlight value set with some tuning done by the team w.r.t gamma, sharpness and color for a lesser strain on the eyes.

mode automatically adjusts the picture setting, so except for Backlight control, everything else is Auto controlled. – Mode – Has a low Backlight value set with some tuning done by the team w.r.t gamma, sharpness and color for a lesser strain on the eyes. Modified Log/Feedback Section – The log upload is now renamed as “Bug Report” and you can find this at Settings<More Settings<Bug Report. It has options to select the reason for uploading log and gives the device info.

Section – The log upload is now renamed as “Bug Report” and you can find this at Settings<More Settings<Bug Report. It has options to select the reason for uploading log and gives the device info. Improved Oxygen Play Experience – More content partners added and now you can long-press any image for reading some info about the title before watching it. – Modified Watch History interface. – Removed App drawer for a more media-centric experience. – Upcoming tab added for setting reminders for to be released content.

Experience – More content partners added and now you can long-press any image for reading some info about the title before watching it. – Modified Watch History interface. – Removed App drawer for a more media-centric experience. – Upcoming tab added for setting reminders for to be released content. Kids Mode – A separate profile can be created for kids with a selection of Apps to be displayed, timer and security pin.

A separate profile can be created for kids with a selection of Apps to be displayed, timer and security pin. Prime Video App now stays in memory when you click home.

now stays in memory when you click home. TV Shared Album – If you have OnePlus 7/7 Pro, you can sync your photos and videos to cloud and view them directly on TV.

– If you have OnePlus 7/7 Pro, you can sync your photos and videos to cloud and view them directly on TV. IOS Connect App Support.

Support. Improved Video Player – While playing any video in the Default Video Player, clicking down button will show the other videos in the folder as a playlist. – The videos resume from previous time stamp and if you want to play from the beginning, click OK. – The Subtitles selection now shows language of the subs available. – Improved performance in the playback of mkv and mp4 HDR files.

– While playing any video in the Default Video Player, clicking down button will show the other videos in the folder as a playlist. – The videos resume from previous time stamp and if you want to play from the beginning, click OK. – The Subtitles selection now shows language of the subs available. – Improved performance in the playback of mkv and mp4 HDR files. Format Storage option is back. Now you can expand the storage with external USB/HDD.

For those in India or with access to a OnePlus TV, you should be able to grab the OTA5 update on your TV right now.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: